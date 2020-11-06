Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday said that farmers would be taken into confidence in important decisions and their recommendations would also be included in Punjab’s agricultural policy.

He expressed these views while talking to the representatives of Kisan Board Pakistan at DC Office here. Secretary Agriculture Waqas Mahmood Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz were also present on the occasion.

The Kisan Board postponed the decision to protest on the assurance of approval of the demands.

Raja Basharat said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar himself was a farmer, who could understand the problems of his farmers better than any other. “Our government is taking concrete steps to address the real problems of farmers,” he said. Farmers should trust the government and not create problems for the people through protests, he maintained.

He assured that all the problems of the farmers would be resolved on priority basis.

The President of the Kisan Board and other representatives said, “We are grateful to the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Law Minister for paying attention to our problems.”

Meanwhile, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat took note of the death of farmer leader Malik Ashfaq Langarial and directed to form a medical board to find out the cause of death. He stressed that the medical board should submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Terming the demise of Malik Ashfaq Langarial as a tragic event he said, “We share the grief of the family of the deceased.”