SARGODHA - Four persons were killed, while thirteen sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and a truck in Atta Shaheed police limits here on Thursday.

Police sources said, a speeding van collided with a dumper truck while overtaking another vehicle near Sargodha Medical College. As a result, three women and a man identified as Nazir Sultan died on the spot, while thirteen others sustained injuries.

On getting the information, Rescue team and police reached on the spot and shifted the injured persons to DHQ hospital. Three women who were amongst the deceased were yet to be identified. Police registered case and started investigation.

Police arrest 9, recover narcotics, weapons

The police arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

The police on Thursday said officials of police stations conducted raids and arrested nine criminals and recovered 4.140 Kg Hashish, four pistols and three guns.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ijaz, Allah Bakhsh, Ahmed Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Adeel, Zahid, Aurangzaib and Amir Shahzad.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.