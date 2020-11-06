Share:

Rawalpindi - The government should take the application of health levy seriously so that the young generation is protected from the harmful effects of tobacco and sugary drinks, Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said on Thursday.

He said that the increase of tobacco use among women in the next five years is painful. Today’s girl is tomorrow’s mother. Panah has always drawn the attention of the government to the causes of diseases. The government should take it seriously, so that the young generation can be protected from the harmful effects of smoking and sugary drinks.

This was stated by Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary of Panah in his conversation after hearing the story of the mother of a young female student who was addicted to smoking. Sanaullah Ghumman said that it is known that smoking is on the rise among girls as well as boys.

The mother of young student said in the meeting that parents spend their life savings on the future of their children, but my daughter started smoking when she saw her fellow students. Nowadays, smoking has become a fashion. This is what makes smoking addictive. To protect the health of the younger generation, the government must take steps to keep tobacco out of the reach of the younger generation.

General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman said that today’s women as well as housewives are fulfilling their responsibilities as teachers, journalists, lawyers, pilots, army, police and key seats in the Assembly. Increasing smoking and sugary drinks in women, including the younger generation is harmful. Tobacco smoking is threatening health, and a number of diseases including heart and cancer have plagued society.

British Medical Journal has predicted that the smoking rate among women will double by 2025. The use of women’s tobacco has accelerated over the past two decades. In high-income countries, women’s smoking is declining. According to the World Health Organization, babies of mothers who smoke during pregnancy can weigh less than 200 g to 250 g, and infants are more likely to die suddenly.

According to the WHO report on April 7, 2020 published by Tobacco Atlas, low-educated, low-income, or mentally ill women are more likely to be smokers. Tobacco companies keep cigarette prices low to attract more people. I

n the United States, tobacco companies have developed new brands for low-income women. With the exception of Iceland and Serbia, many countries are expected to see an increase in tobacco use among women in the coming years.

General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman said that if timely measures are not taken, the use of tobacco among women is likely to increase in the coming years. It is necessary to apply health levy to rid the people of harmful effects, which is constantly being ignored.