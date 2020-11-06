Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the Finance Division in Islamabad.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh warmly welcomed the new ambassador and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

He briefed the Chinese envoy on enhancement of economic cooperation under the umbrella of CPEC, the fragile economy inherited by the present government, the remarkable economic stability achieved in the pre-COVID-19 periodg especially in the external sector, the adverse socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fiscal relief initiatives taken by the government during coronavirus crisis. He appreciated the continuous and unwavering support that China had always extended to Pakistan during testing times. Nong Rong stressed that China-Pakistan bilateral relationship was an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood. While discussing progress on CPEC projects, he said that collaboration between the peoples and the governments of China and Pakistan would continue to expand and strengthen for achieving common objectives and guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.

Shaikh expressed confidence that Nong Rong’s tenure would further solidify the friendship between the two brotherly countries. He assured his full cooperation during Rong’s diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.