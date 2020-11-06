Share:

ATTOCK - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Hassanabdal railway station on Friday (today). This was unveiled by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed during his visit to Hassanabdal. The British era railway station of Hasanabdal has been re-constructed after 127 years with the cost of Rs300 million. The newly upgraded and re-constructed railway station building is upgraded to two storeys which covers 24,502 square feet space and 101,610 square feet external development area has been allocated for passengers’ facilities.