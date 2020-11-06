Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has on Friday said that he will play his part in helping the Punjab government overcome sugar shortage and price hike.

The PTI leader took to Twitter and stressed that JDW Group is not part of the petition against the Punjab government’s notification to start sugar mills on November 10. All of my mills, including those in Sindh will start crushing on November 10, he added.

Jahangir Khan Tareen returned to Pakistan, from England, earlier today after seven months. He reached Lahore via Dubai on a private airline.

The PTI leader talked to media at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and maintained that he goes abroad annually for medical treatment. The opposition only levels allegations and I don’t consider it worthwhile to respond, he added.

Jahangir Tareen stressed that all his businesses are transparent by the grace of Allah Almighty. The PTI leader had reached London around seven months ago immediately after the publication of the Sugar Commission report.