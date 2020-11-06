Share:

On the back of anticipated US presidential election news, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index on Friday hit a nearly three-decade high, local media reported.

The Nikkei 225, or the Nikkei Stock Average, opened lower early today but swung up positive to nearly 0.91%, its highest level in 29 years, the Kyodo News agency reported.

November 1991 was the last time that the Nikkei reached such a level.

According to Nikkei Asia, Asian markets were “buoyed as a Joe Biden win in the US appeared within reach,” referring to the vote-counting after Tuesday’s Election Day pitting former Vice President Biden against incumbent Donald Trump.

Early Friday, Biden seemed close to netting the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.