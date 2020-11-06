Share:

KARACHI - Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, in coordination with Trade and Investment Counsellor, Almaty, Kazakhstan, organised visit of Habib-ur-Rehman, president KazPak Association and a well known businessman of Almaty, for exploration of market potential of Pakistani dates to Kazakhstan at Sukkur and Khairpur regions from November 01st-3rd, 2020. The delegate visited Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Khairpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Agha Qadirdad Dates Market Sukkur, Dates Market Khairpur and different dates processing factories in Khairpur. The B2B meetings and initial negotiations with leading exporters of fresh and dry dates of Sukkur region were held at their processing units. The delegate stressed on the quality of the Pakistani dates and urged for the cultivation of organic produce without oil and dust. He also showed the packaging pattern of Algerian dates exported to Kazakhstan which contained all the information inclusive nutritional values and other facts of the packed dates. Pakistani dates exporters were also informed about tastes and preferences of Kazak consumers, while Iran is exporting low quality of dates to Kazakhstan and we can easily capture this market by improving packaging and quality of our dates. He further added that if we are able to grab this market, the Central Asian and Russian Date markets will open for Pakistani dates. The dates exporters of Sukkur region were happy on arrangements of such visit by the TDAP and TIC, Almaty, Kazakhstan.