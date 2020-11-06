Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, stressing the need of timely completion of important ongoing energy projects in the province, on Thursday directed the quarter concerned to ensure physical progress on the projects as per the given timelines.

Presiding over the first meeting of newly constituted Policy Board of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation here at Chief Minister Secretariat, he made it clear that unnecessary delay in completion of the projects would not be tolerated adding that in case of any unnecessary delay in the completion of these projects, strict action would be taken against the responsible ones. He also directed that all priority projects in energy sector including 300MW Balakot Hydro Power Project as well as energy projects under the CPEC portfolio should be put on grounds by the end of this year.

The meeting was attended besides others by Vice Chairman of the Policy Board and Advisor to Chief Minister for Energy Himayatullah, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Energy Muhammad Zubair, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and others.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the newly constituted Policy Board of PEDO, new administrative structure of PEDO, proposed mechanism for appointment of the members of the executive committee and other related matters. The meeting besides approving new organ-gram of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization under new PEDO ordinance also accorded approval to abolish certain unnecessary administrative slots in the old administrative structure of the organisation.

The meeting also approved mechanism for posting of members of the executive committee and constituted four members committee to be headed by Additional Chief Secretary so that posting on such positions could be ensured without any delay. Revised annual budget of PEDO along with creation of new position of secretary for the policy board were also approved by the forum. Similarly, the forum allowed the PEDO to hire internees under the internship policy of the provincial government to meet the future requirements of hydel engineers for the mega power projects of the province.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the timely completion of power projects as one of the top priorities of his government and expressed the hope that newly constituted administrative structure and policy board of PEDO would further improve its overall working capacity which would ensure timely completion of mega energy projects in the province.