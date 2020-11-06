Share:

Gujranwala - A judicial magistrate has imposed fine of Rs.10,000 to a man, besides ordering him to hand over his wild bear to the Lahore Zoo administration. A team of the wildlife department produced Javed along with his bear, before the magistrate. It was reported that the juggler was arrested by the wildlife team from Muafiwala area on charges of violating the Wildlife Act, as no individual could possess bear under the law. Javed used to earn his living by showing bear dance to the public. The judicial magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan imposed fine of Rs.10,000 to Javed and also ordered him to hand over the bear to the Lahore Zoo administration.