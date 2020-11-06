Share:

LAHORE - Newage Cables reached the main final of the Total Nutrition Polo Cup 2020 after outpacing Guard Group/Platinum Homes by 8½-4 in the semifinal played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Team work was main reason behind inspiring triumph of Newage Cables as all the four players - Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi, Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam - contributed equally by smashing in a brace each for their team, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi struck both the goals.

Both the teams entered the ground with high spirits and started the semifinal at high pace. They fought well against each other till the third chukker, where the score was 4-all. In the first chukker, both the teams thrashed two goals each while the second and third chukker proved to be identical ones as both the teams succeeded in converting one goal apiece respectively to level the score at 4-all just before the end of the third chukker. The fourth and last chukker proved to be a one-sided affair as Newage Cables fully dominated it by firing in fabulous four goals to win the match by 8½-4, as they had half goal handicap advantage.

The semifinal was supervised by Raja Taimur Nadeem and Tom Brodie while it was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.