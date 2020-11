Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country's highest civil award to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic. The award was given to him in recognition of his contribution for strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bosnia by President Dr Arif Alvi during a welcome ceremony held at Presidency. He played a vital role in this regard as Speaker and President of Bosnia and Herzegovina.