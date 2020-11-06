Share:

SUKKUR - Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, on Thursday presided over the PhD open defence seminar held in the department of Botany. A PhD research scholar Najamuddin Solangi successfully defended his research work on the topic “Micropropagation of some Elite Cultivars of Date Palm (Phoenix dactylifera L) through Inflorescence Explants”, under the supervision of Prof (retd) Dr Ghulam Sarwar Markhand. He said micropropagation was effective method for the elite varieties of Date Palm. These tissue plants are easy to transport, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC lauded the research work of the scholar which was well described, adding that it was need of time to check all the codal formalities prior to embark research because I firmly believed in systematic way in research.

Ibupoto said Date Palm Research Institute was a prestigious institution, where we embarked research on various tissue cultures like Banana, Onion and other indigenous and elite varieties.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Principal, Khairpur College of Agriculture Engineering and Technology, Khairpur and Dr Saeed Akhtar Abro, Assistant Professor, Institute of Plant Sciences, University of Sindh Jamshoro were the Experts. They said that the research work of the scholar was nice piece of work. The work is excellent and painstaking, adding that research is continuous process. They stressed the need to provide same tissue of the Dates Palm to the local growers of the area.

At the end, question answer session was held. The open defence was declared as successful. A large number of teachers and scholars attended the seminar.