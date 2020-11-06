Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in almost three months as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has started taking the worst turn.

The country reported 26 deaths during the last 24 hours — the highest in three months — as the virus also infected 1,302 more people in the country. The tally has shown an upward trend during the recent weeks. The tally of novel coronavirus positive cases has surged to 338,875, while nationwide death toll has jumped to 6,893.

According to the latest figures displayed on the National Coronavirus Dashboard of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,302 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours, while 26 people have lost their lives.

With 147,787 coronavirus cases, Sindh remains the worst-hit by the Covid-19, followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Out of 338,875 positive cases, 147,787 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 105,535 in Punjab, 40,022 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 20,694 in Islamabad, 16,026 in Balochistan, 4,491 in Azad Kashmir and 4,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan. So far, 2,647 individuals have lost their lives to the deadly virus in Sindh, 2,385 in Punjab, 1,284 in KP, 152 in Balochistan, 229 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 104 in Azad Kashmir.

Death toll reaches 6,893: With 147,787 cases, Sindh remains worst-hit province |316,665 patients have recovered while 827 are in critical condition

As many as 316,665 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far whereas 827 patients are in critical condition, according to the officials.

FIVE DEATHS,338 NEW CASES REPORTED IN PUNJAB

The COVID-19 claimed five more lives in Punjab, while 338 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 105,535, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded 2,385 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 10 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Chakwal, 10 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat,11 in Faisalabad,3 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 24 in Multan,11 in Vehari, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali, 2 in Chineot, 37 in Bahawalpur,2 in Jhang, 2 in Khanewal, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Lodharan, 2 in Layyah, 2 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan, 1 in Rajanpur and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,633,809 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,532 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.