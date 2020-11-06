Share:

PESHAWAR - Like other parts of the country, various programmes have been chalked out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to commemorate anti-corruption week in a befitting manner.

In this connection, University of Malakand in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organised a seminar on ‘Role of students in eradication of corruption.’ Khitab Gul Afridi, Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Khitab Gul Afridi said that NAB was strategically pursuing anti-corruption through awareness, prevention and enforcement of law. He said to build ‘Corruption-Free Pakistan’ was the collective responsibility. “Education is the central pillar of national anti-corruption strategy. Students will determine our national personality in coming days and academicians are shaping values and character of students,” he added.

Vice Chancellor University of Malakand and other senior faculty also spoke on the occasion.

The seminar also included declamation contest, essay writing and poster painting competitions. The winners of these competitions were encouraged with award of participation certificates and souvenirs.