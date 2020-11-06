Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark upon a short visit to Hasan Abdal near Rawalpindi and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the newly-constructed railway station in Hasan Abdal during his visit. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will also accompany PM Imran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to visit Swat today (Friday) where he will inaugurate the Sehat Card Plus Program for the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swat.

PM Imran will also address a public meeting in Swat.