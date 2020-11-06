Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch Sehat Card Programme for the entire population of the province in Swat today (Friday).

Talking to media here, Taimur Jhagra said that in the first phase people of six districts of Malakand Division would be provided free of charge healthcare facilities up to Rs1 million each. He said that after launching of Sehat Card in Malakand Division a similar ceremony would be held in Hazara Division by November 30, Peshawar region December 31, 2020 and January 31, 2021 South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Jhagra said the Sehet Card Programme would be extended to the whole province by January 31 next year. The government had allocated Rs18 billion for the project, he added. All the families registered with NADRA would be the target beneficiaries under the programme.

KP Health Minister said the programme would cover at least 6.5 million families of the province. “Health service under the programme would be provided at 83 hospitals including 59 private hospitals and 24 public hospitals. The number of hospitals will reach to 250 by the time it is launched in the whole province.”

Flanked by the Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would make the announcement about the Sehat Card Programme during a public gathering in Swat.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed would also address the public gathering.