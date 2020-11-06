Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ramna police have busted an active member of a gang involved in selling vehicles after preparing bogus documents, a police spokesman said on Thursday. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, he said that SP (Saddar Zone) constituted special teams under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Ramna Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Muhammad Akram and other police officials arrested a wanted member of gang identified as Jahanzaib, besides recovery of a vehicle along with its fake documents. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to sell vehicles to the simpleton after preparing their fake documents. Case has been registered against the nabbed and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.