LAHORE - The Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the first phase of the annual Tableeghi Ijtima) at Raiwind, to be held from Nov 5 to 8. More than 2,000 police officers and officials, along with four SPs, 10 DSPs, 28 Inspectors/SHOs, 204 upper subordinates, will perform duty at the Tableeghi Ijtima, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said. The DIG Operations said that the most important assignment of Lahore Police at this time is to provide maximum security to the Raiwind congregation. He said that due to the impending dangers of second wave of COVID-19 the participation of people will be limited and they have been requested to observe safety measures including wearing of face-masks and maintain social distancing during the congregation. He said the participants were allowed to enter the premises after complete checking through three-layer security mechanism of Lahore Police. Officers and officials of Lahore Police, along with volunteers of the Tableeghi Ijtima are ensuring complete body search of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walk-through gates. Police officials in plainclothes are deputed at the congregation to keep an eye on the suspects. Ashfaq Khan said that search operations are being conducted at and around Raiwind congregation on regular basis to ensure safety of participants and foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

Data of the citizens and passengers is being checked at houses, hotels, guest houses, bus stops and railway stations through Geo-fencing, biometric verification and Hotel Eye app as well.

Checking of citizens and vehicles is continuing at Exit and Entrance points of the city. Parking arrangements have been made separately for facilitation of the participants in the congregation.

Police desks have also been set up for any guidance and help at different points of the Raiwind congregation, he added.