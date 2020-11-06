Share:

TIMERGARA - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) district amir and former MPA Izaz-ul-Mulk Afkari on Thursday claimed that several influential and political activists would join JI during a public rally to be held at Timergara on November 29.

Addressing a news conference, he said that JI Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and other party leaders would address the rally and criticise the government for its failure to control price hike, unemployment and corruption.

JI former MNA Sahibzada Yaqub, former provincial minister Muzaffar Syed, former district nazim Rasool Khan, former MPAs Dr Zakirullah, Saeed Gul and others were also present on the occasion.

Izaz-ul-Mulk said that JI did not want a ‘Naya Pakistan’ rather a prosperous and Islamic Pakistan.

He alleged the PTI had disappointed the masses and the overseas Pakistanis because of its flawed policies and lacking a clear vision. He said the boat of the national economy was near to sinking while the government had badly failed to overcome the financial crisis.