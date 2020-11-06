Share:

LAHORE - A proclamation for declaring Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Leader of the Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, as an absconder in the money launder­ing and assets-beyond-means case has been displayed by NAB at accountability court’s premises here. The proclamation would also be affixed at the residential address of the accused where she used to live. On Nov 2, the court seized with the matter had ordered NAB to start the process under section 87 of Code of CrPC to declare Nusrat Shehbaz an absconder for not attending the proceedings after dismissing her plea for perma­nent exemption from personal appearance in the case.