Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill has on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean sweep the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan polls.

Reacting to the opposition’s rallies, the SAPM said people of Gilgit-Baltistan have rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which is a clear proof of PTI’s victory.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said one more flop political theater was staged yesterday and those who committed corruption in their entire life are trying to hoodwink the innocent people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Stories of PML-N’s corruption and treason are being discussed in every street of GB. These people did not even ask the condition of the natives of Gilgit-Baltistan and remained busy in tourism only.

“It is the opposition’s old style to bash institutions. How can those people criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan who even took possession of the gifts which they received when they were in power? The fugitive group can never give priority to public welfare.”