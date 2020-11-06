Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the existing uniforms of Punjab police should be maintained while action should be taken against the police officers and personnel wearing uniforms other than the approved design. Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office here Thursday, he said that the quality of existing uniforms was being further improved while all possible steps should be taken to ensure timely delivery of uniforms. He said that the draft for updating Police Uniform Rules 1952 and Standing Order 2017 for Police Uniforms should be prepared as soon as possible, while detailed consultation with police forces and police bureaus of other provinces should be done to update the Standing Order and draft.

The IGP constituted a seven-member committee comprising senior officers to amend the Police Uniform Standing Order 2017 by keeping in view all aspects regarding uniform and badges of all ranks with respect to uniform and prepare the first draft after amendment for presenting it in the next meeting on Nov 12 so that the next course of action could be decided.

He said the members of the committee should consult the police forces of other provinces and officers of the National Police Bureau on all aspects of uniforms including uniforms, designs, rank badges, socks, hats, jackets and shoes. The committee will consist of 7 officers including Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, DIG Legal and DIG Procurement.