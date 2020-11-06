Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz said yesterday that politicians rejected by the people of Pakistan, could not hoodwink voters of Gilgit-Baltistan. In a tweet on Thursday, he said those who had turned Sindh into ruins could not develop Gilgit-Baltistan. The minister said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will also not let the PML-N establish its new franchise of corruption in their area. Shibli Faraz did tweet it after the speeches of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nazwaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to their election rallies in different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.