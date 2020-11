Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mona Lizza Hussain, better known as Sara Loren, is a Pakistani actress and model mostly known for working in Hindi as well as Urdu movies and television. Recently, she got her fashion shoot done by photographer Raza Jaffri. Makeover was done by Nabila Salon. Wearing this blush pink outfit by clothing brand Dhaani and jewellery by Iyana Jewellery Studio.