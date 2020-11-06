Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Agha Khan University (AKU) to work on joint research projects.

According to university spokesperson, the MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Mirani and Senior Dean Agha Khan University Dr Syed Asad Ali Shah at a ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Mirani said the Agriculture University was giving importance to medical plants and in this regard, a botanical garden would be set up soon in the university.

He said that experts from Agha Khan University and Sindh Agriculture University were launching joint research for cultivation of various indigenous plants in Sindh, including the miraculous tree Moringa.

Under this project, the Sindh Agriculture University has started research work on the preparation of such plants through its scholars, while experts from the Agha Khan University are researching the medical benefits of human health through such plants, he said.

Senior Dean and Specialist of Agha Khan University Dr Syed Asad Ali Shah said that the university management had opened Agha Khan Research and Training Center in Matiari. A total of 5,000 plants of Moringa have already been planted while plantation of 10,000 more plants will be carried out soon. He informed that another agreement would be signed with the Agriculture University for joint research in other fields.

Among others, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Junaid Iqbal, Dr Shiraz Memon and Dr Fayyaz Umrani were also present on the occasion.