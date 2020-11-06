Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has permitted Pakistan’s national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to operate two new weekly flights to Al-Qassim province, the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a statement. The flights between the northern Saudi region and Pakistan’s Multan would start on November 19, Arab News reported. "Al-Qassim will be PIA’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia and will be a convenient location for Pakistani expatriates residing in the northern parts of the kingdom,” GACA said. The announcement comes days after Pakistani Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz’s meeting with GACA president Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri, during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector and possibilities for PIA’s expansion in the kingdom.