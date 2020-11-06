Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting about Sehat Insaf Card programme on Thursday. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman P&D, ACS (LG), Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Secretary Finance attended the meeting.

The CM informed that the scope of Sehat Insaf Card Program will be expanded gradually. “The Sehat Insaf Cards have been provided to more than 5.1 million deserving families in the first phase, he added.

This programme is aimed at facilitating the poorest by providing them the best healthcare facilities”, he said, adding that the government had plans to cover the government employees, seminaries’ students, teachers, journalists and other segments of the society under this scheme.

He said access to best treatment was the right of every citizen. “No negligence in Sehat Insaf Card Programme will be tolerated at any level”, the CM warned.