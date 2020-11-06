Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said Special Economic Zones being established in Pakistan will attract investments from China and rest of the world.

Addressing the third China International Import Expo ceremony held at Shanghai through a special video message yesterday, the president said China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of Belt & Road Initiative, is forging ahead successfully. “Foreign investment in the country will provide jobs, improve people’s livelihoods and help in poverty alleviation in Pakistan,” he said. He said in the first phase it focused on energy and infrastructure sectors development while in the second phase development of social sector, agriculture and establishment of industry are at its core.

The President said that the third phase trial of Covid-19 vaccine was being conducted in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration and the vaccine will not only benefit Pakistan but the world at large. He said that as Pakistan had handled Covid-19 well without closing the industry, its economy was improving. The third China International Import Expo in Shanghai brings together around 2,600 businesses from over 120 countries and regions and has already registered about four hundred thousand professional buyers.