peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that provision of equal development opportunities to remote and backward areas was one of the top priorities of the provincial government.

He said that delay in ongoing projects in Shangla District would not be tolerated. “Eliminate all obstacles that cause delay in the completion of projects by improving coordination with various departments, especially the forest department. Merit, quality and transparency should be ensured in all cases while progressing in projects,” Shaukat Yousafzai directed the heads of various departments in Shangla District while chairing a meeting of District Development Advisory Committee held in Alpuri, Shangla District.

The meeting discussed progress on ongoing projects in the district and strategy for new projects. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Shangla and heads of district departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that Shangla District was going to become a new centre of tourism so work on development projects should be intensified. Shaukat Yousafzai while instructing the heads of departments said that Forest Department should ensure cooperation in completion of various development projects.

He said the Forest Department should cooperate in the construction of roads for access to tourist destinations. All legal requirements would be met in this regard. “Gas is not available in Shangla District so people can use wood for burning in their houses. The Forest Department should cooperate with the people of Shangla in this regard and make it easy for them to get firewood,” Shaukat Yousafzai added.

He said unnecessary delay in development projects not only increase costs but also cause hardship to the people of the area.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest in the development of backward districts. “The people of Shangla will soon hear good news with respect to KhwazaKhela Bisham Expressway,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.