KARACHI - Two fabric shops in Ashiana Centre Clifton have been sealed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Civil Lines Waleed Baig for reported violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). One milk shop at Clifton was also sealed by the AC Civil Lines on account of the alleged violation of COVID-19 SOPs, said a statement on Thursday. The shopkeepers and owners of restaurants are strictly directed to follow the COVID19 SOPs, including use of face-mask and gloves as the precautionary measures to stop further spread of coronavirus.