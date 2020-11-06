Share:

KARACHI - Sindh on Thursday recorded 17 deaths from coronavirus and 556 new infections—the highest since end-July—bumping the death toll upto 2,664 and infections toll to 148,343.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued from CM House on Thursday, said that 17 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the infection lifting the death toll to 2,664 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,530 samples were tested against which 556 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,693,488 tests had been conducted which detected 148,343 cases, of them 95 percent or 139,866 had recovered, including 233 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 5,813 patients were under treatment, of them 5,534 in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 275 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 201 patients was stated to be critical, of them 30 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 556 new cases, 416 have been detected from Karachi, including 170 from East, 163 from South, 43 from Central, 17 from Korangi, 15 from Malir and eight from West.

Hyderabad has 20 cases, Kambar and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Jamshoro 11, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta eight each, Sanghar seven, Mirpurkhas six, badin four, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot five each, Ghotki and Shikarpur three each, Dadu, Jacobabad and Khairpur two each, Larkana, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah warned people of Sindh to observe SOPs because the virus was again spreading widely.

Number of COVID-19 infected under treatment cops shrinks to 25: Spokesperson

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sindh police has shrink to 25, informed the spokesperson to police on Thursday.

He said that a total of 3,474 officers and personnel contracted the virus so far out of which 3,430 recovered and 19 lost their battle against the virus.

The spokesperson concluded that 25 under treatment cops were being provided all due care.