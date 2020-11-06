Share:

LAHORE - As many as six new confirmed and 581 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday,five confirmed cases were reported in Lahore,while one case was reported from Bahawalpur. All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were conducted. So far 163 cases of dengue were confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 152 cases were discharged after recovery and currently 11 patients were under treatment. No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 6,823 places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.