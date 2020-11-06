Share:

LAHORE - A spe­cial inspection of the district judiciary across Punjab is being initiated on the directions of La­hore High Court (LHC), Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. According to the LHC media cell, the performance and complete record of the courts of two districts will be checked every week. “Special physical inspection of Lodhran and Narowal courts will be conducted in the com­ing week. Judicial offi­cers posted at the Lahore High Court have been as­signed the duties of spe­cial inspection”, it added. Two teams consisting of judicial officers have been formed to inspect Lodhran and Narowal in the coming week.