Rahim Yar Khan - PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has announced that he will not be a part of the decisions of Sugar Mills Association in which the Association has decided not to make functional sugar mills from November 10th after a stay order from Lahore High Court.

A spokesperson of JDW group told The Nation on Thursday that all three mills have also started issuing permits and as per instructions of Punjab govt there sugar mills will be fully functional from November 10th.

As per sources, the other sugar mills in the district will not be operational from November 10th due to a restraining order issued by the Lahore High Court.

In view of this, through an amendment in the Sugar Factories Control Act, orders were issued to run sugar mills in South Punjab from November 10 this year and in other parts of Punjab from November 15 this year and a fine of Rs.50 lakh daily was to be imposed on those sugar mills who will not follow the said law. The sugar mills in Rahim Yar Khan had set fire to their boilers and it was expected that all the sugar mills would be operational from November 10, but a few days ago several sugar mills in Punjab filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court and requested that sugar mills are facing huge financial losses due to lack of sweetness in sugarcane in the first fortnight of November. Therefore, the notification of Punjab government to run sugar mills on November 10 and 15 should be suspended.

Justice Ayesha Malik, agreeing with the position of sugar mills suspended the notification of the Punjab government to run sugar mills from November 10 and 15 and summoned the parties on November 10th.