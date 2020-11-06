Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana on Thursday said that timely redressal of postal customers complaints is top priority and responsibility of the department. Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Pakistan Post has started organising monthly online open court for resolving the complaints of the postal services’ clients. He said that all the postal circle heads are also holding such complaint redressal forums through Zoom application on first Saturday of every month from 11 am to 12 pm. The open court was being joined by senior management of Pakistan Post who listen to the customers complaints. He said that the management was directed to take steps for resolving customers’ complaints immediately.