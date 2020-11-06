Share:

MULTAN - Two more patients including an elderly, and a middle aged fell prey to victims of coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 185 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Hussain (65) and Abdul Razzaq (47) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Mr Razzaq hailed from Multan Cantt while Ghulam Hussain belonged to Burewala, he informed. Seventy three patients tested positive while 24 were suspected out of total 122 admitted in hospital, he stated.

Restaurants’ owners, managers held for violating corona SOPs

The owners and managers of two food outlets were arrested on the charge of violating the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking of various food outlets and found Decent Grillfish, Kababish Barbecue and Baoji Barbecue near Mujahid Hospital Madina Town violating the coronavirus SOPs.

These outlets had also encroached upon the green-belts and more than 500 people were present at these outlets without wearing face-masks.

The managers of the outlets also failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places at their restaurants which was also another violation of the Price Control Act.

Therefore, the AC City arrested Muhammad Irfan of Baoji Barbecue, Taimoor Tariq and Waleed Tariq of Decent Grillfish from the spot whereas Kamran Ismaeel of Kababish Barbecue escaped from the scene after seeing police.

The accused were handed over to the police, which registered separate cases against them.