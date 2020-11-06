Share:

Karachi - The World Bank Country Director along with the delegation called on Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah. The meeting was also attended by MD Water Board, Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi, Project Director CLICK and Project Director SWEEP.

Talking to the World Bank delegation on the occasion, the Sindh Local Government Minister said that all the projects of the Sindh government in collaboration with international organisations were being carried out at full pace and speed and the government had taken all possible steps for the welfare of the people.

Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah, while briefing the World Bank delegation, said that the unshakable and full confidence shown by the World Bank on the Sindh government was a matter of pride. Najam Ahmad Shah said that revolutionary changes were being brought in Solid Waste, Water and Sewerage Board and other institutions with the help of external funding, and timely and transparent completion of every project of public interest was the mission and objective of Sindh government and local government department.

In response to a query from the World Bank delegation, Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah said that the process of timely formation of all institutional boards had been completed successfully and the main priority of the Sindh government was to strengthen institutions.

Project Director CLICK Zubair Channa, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan and Project Director SWEEP Ayub Sheikh also briefed the World Bank delegation.

In the concluding remarks, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah said that the government of Sindh believed in the philosophy of prompt and smooth completion of all ongoing projects in collaboration with the World Bank, without any kind of nepotism or recommendation. Every penny received from the World Bank is being spent solely on public welfare and development works.

Later, the Minister for Local Government and Secretary Local Government Sindh thanked the World Bank representatives for their visit and appreciation.