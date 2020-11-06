Share:

LAHORE - Ludhiana Gymkhana routed Prince Club by 94 runs in the 3rd Ch Muhammad Hussain Memorial One-Day Cricket match played here at Race Course cricket ground. Batting first, Ludhiana Gymkhana scored 230/9 in 35 overs with M Waqas hammering 85 and Irfan Hanif 35. M Sufyan claimed 3-44, Abubakkar 2-17 and Kafayat Hussain 2-27. In reply, Prince Club were all out for 136 in 30.4 overs. Zeerak Ghazi hit unbeaten 43 and Abubakar 37. Imran Ali took 2-16, Zeeshan Khan 2-16 and Fahad Munir 2-17. M Waqas was man of the match. In another match played at Railway Griffin ground, Mughalpura Institute Club beat Ghaziabad Gymkhana by 4 wickets. Ghaziabad scored 144-10 in 32.5 overs and Mughalpura Club chased the target losing 6 wickets.