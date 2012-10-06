



KARACHI - The following rates will be applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special U.S. Dollar Bonds and profits thereon by all banks and for providing Forward Cover on Foreign Currency Deposits (excluding F.E.25 deposits) by the State Bank on October 8, 2012.The rates are U.S. Dollar Rs 95.4593, Japanese Yen Rs 1.2167, Pound Sterling Rs 154.4437 and Euro Rs 124.0876.