PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had contested the general elections with an agenda of change and people had voted the party to power for changing the existing corrupt system.

“Once the existing system is replaced with a public-friendly and service-oriented one, all other problems of the people will automatically be solved,” he said this while addressing a meeting of the divisional and district presidents and general secretaries of PTI, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar. Besides Speaker Provincial Assembly Asad Qaiser, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and In-charge PTI Provincial Secretariat Ishfaq Paracha, the meeting was also attended by a number of provincial ministers and members of provincial assembly hailing from PTI.

He said that from the very first day of its inception the present provincial government was working on one point agenda of changing the existing system as promised in the general elections. The meeting reviewed in detail the implementation status of the reforms agenda of the provincial govt, preparations of the party for the upcoming local bodies elections and various organisational matters of the party.

The chief minister urged the party office-bearers and workers to be united and start preparation for the LG polls in an organised and effective manner. He also stressed the need to follow the party discipline with special reference to the local body elections.

He termed the local bodies elections very much important to implement the reform agenda and hence the party workers should work rigorously for the purpose strictly following the party discipline.

Khattak revealed that the draft bill of the proposed local government systems was approved by the provincial cabinet, which would soon be tabled in the provincial legislature for approval.

The chief minister directed the district presidents of the party to establish public complaint cells in their respective districts.