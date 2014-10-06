KARACHI - Four suspected robbers were lynched by the angry residents of different localities of the City.

On the other hand, two alleged street criminals were killed during an encounter with the police on Super Highway here on Sunday.

According to details, two suspected street criminals were lynched by the angry crowd in Orangi Town within the jurisdictions of Pakistan Bazaar police station. The suspected criminals were busy looting the passersby when the area people gathered and caught them. They beat and critically injured them. The police later reached the site and rescued them. It shifted them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where both of them succumbed to injuries. They were later identified as Farhan alias Zahrila and Waseem. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

Earlier, two street criminals were caught by the citizens at Ghaus Pak Road in Korangi locality when they were busy robbing the people with their valuables at gunpoint at a milk shop on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Score of people gathered and managed to catch both the robbers. The robbers also resorted to firing to flee but the crowd of people caught them and beat them hard before the arrival of the police. The police later reached the site and rescued them. Both the robbers were later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where both of them succumbed to their injuries. Police said they had also recovered the weapons. The bodies were shifted to morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification.

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Sunday, two suspects were killed during an alleged encounter with the police near Cattle Market at Super Highway. Police said the encounter took place when the suspects were busy looting the visitors of the cattle market. Police reached the site and killed two of the five suspects after an exchange of fire while three of their companions managed to escape from the scene. Their bodies were shifted to morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification. Separately, a target killer and two extortionists were arrested during a snap-checking in Garden locality. The arrested target killer was identified as Obaid while the extortionists as Iqbal and Omar. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, the employees of the local beverage company were recovered shortly after they were abducted by the gangsters of Lyari. They were recovered during an exchange of fire with the police and the gangsters-cum-kidnappers. SHO Haji Sanaullah said the encounter took place when the gangsters were shifting the abductees to their hideout. Police reached the site and managed to recover both the abductees, Qasim and Wali Muhammad. A police constable, Rana Babar was also wounded in an exchange of fire.

There were also reports that two gangsters were also killed in the encounter, however, SHO Sanaullah said the police were verifying that either the gangsters were killed or not.

On the other side, Rangers claimed to have arrested a militant of the banned outfit during a series of targeted raids in Quetta Town area of Sohrab Goth and also claimed to have recovered weapons from his possession. The accused was shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning.