LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is holding a two-day pre-season workshop for regional head coaches at NCA on October 9-10. At the workshop, the participants will discuss various issues for the development of players and regional teams, including challenges faced during domestic season, biomechanics (suspect bowling actions and remedial measures), physical training protocols, appraisal forms and emulation process, methods and importance of report writing, said a press release. The PCB game development department has also planned a two-day physical training workshop for regional assistant/fielding coaches on the same dates. –Staff Reporter