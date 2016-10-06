Rawalpindi: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) organized Force Commanders Conference here at its headquarters on Thursday. The Director General of ANF Major General Nasir Dilawar Shah chaired the Conference. It was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers.

During the conference, the agenda of Proclaimed Offenders remained at the top. Director General conveyed explicit instructions to vigorously expedite the ongoing countrywide special drive for apprehension of Proclaimed Offenders and bringing them to justice.

The participants of conference also included newly assigned officers, to whom the aspects of Enforcement, Intelligence, Assets Investigation, Prosecution, Financial-cum-Administrative matters and capacity-building were briefed. Emerging trend in high society for abuse of synthetic drugs, underlined as grave threat requiring special measures. In the later part of meeting, futuristic goals set-forth for each region were assigned to respective commanders.

Alongside to the conference, the seizures of ANF continued as usual in which ANF seized 1324.730 Kg drugs worth Rs 8.64 Billion in International Market. A total of 14 countrywide operations were conducted at Pishin, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Lodhran and Karachi. The seized drugs comprised 1273.695 Kg Heroin, 47.6 Kg Hashish, 3.250 Kg Amphetamine and 300 Gram Opium. During the operations, ANF also arrested 11 persons involved in drug trafficking including 2 ladies, while seized 2 vehicles.

According to details, ANF Baluchistan while carrying out Intelligence Based Operation, seized 1271 Kg Heroin from general Area Killi Sheen Naraj, Karezat, District Pishin. As per details, the drug consignments was kept hidden for handing over to some other narcotics gang and were intended to be shifted to some safe location at coastal area for smuggling to an unidentified destination.

ANF Rawalpindi Airport Team arrested Shoaib Rehman resident of Jhelum at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad, who admitted of ingesting Heroin filled capsules. The accused intended to fly for Italy (Rome) by Etihad Airlines flight No. EY-232. In 2nd operation, ANF Rawalpindi Airport Team arrested Abdul Razzaq resident of Rahim Yar Khan at Benazir International Airport, Islamabad, and recovered 600 gram Heroin, concealed in his bag. The accused intended to fly for Italy via Abu Dhabi by Turkish Airlines flight No. TK-711

The ANF Peshawar Airport team arrested Jan Gul resident of Sawat at Peshawar Airport, and recovered 1.250 Kg Amphetamine concealed in his trolley bag. Further, X-Ray scanning of the accused revealed that he was having ingested Heroin filled capsules. In 2nd operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 300 Gram Opium & 3.6 kg Hashish from personal possession of two ladies namely Azra & Laiba both resident of Lahore while travelling in a Haice near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. In 3rd operation, ANF Peshawar Airport Team arrested Bilal Ali resident of Islamabad at Peshawar Airport and recovered 1 Kg Heroin concealed in packing material. He intended to fly for Sri Lanka (Colombo) by Etihad Airlines flight No EK-637.

The ANF Lahore arrested Shahzada Muhammad Shahbaz at Shalimar Road, Lahore, and recovered 2 kg hashish from his personal possession. In 2nd operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Car No. LED-12-2629 at Motorway Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura, and recovered 500 gram heroin & 2.4 kg hashish concealed inside the vehicle.

The Driver of the vehicle namely Qasim Ullah resident of Khyber Agency have been arrested at the spot. In 3rd operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a parcel of lady suits & shirts from Max World Wide Courier, Lahore and recovered 115 Gram Heroin concealed inside the parcel. In 4th operation, ANF Lahore Airport Team arrested namely Muhammad Ijaz Khan Sahibzada resident of Sargodha at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and recovered 2 Kg Amphetamine concealed in his trolley bag.

The accused intended to fly for to UAE (Sharjah) by flight No. PA-42. In 5th operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a car at Lodhran Bypass, District Lodhran and recovered 37.2 Kg Hashish concealed inside the vehicle. Driver of the vehicle namely Abdullah resident of Swabi have also been arrested at the spot during the operation.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car No. ANK-588 and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused namely Muhammad Khan at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. In 2nd Operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a parcel of Jeans Trousers being sent to UK from TCS office, Korangi, Karachi and recovered 30 Gram Heroin concealed in the Trousers. The parcel was booked by Murreed Abbas resident of Hafizabad and was intended to be received by Shamila Hussain, 70 Chet Worth Street, Preston area of UK.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigation is underway.