LAHORE - Police investigators yesterday identified the young woman who was found slaughtered in a suitcase alongside a drain near Choburgi Park on early Tuesday.

The victim was named by police as Sumera Bibi, said to be a housemaid in Sattu Katla area.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was abducted from the posh locality a few days ago. The police had nominated Ghulam Rasool as the main accused in the alleged abduction of the lady. The whereabouts of Rasool were not clear yet.

Police sources said that a high-powered team headed by a police officer of DIG rank was tasked to investigate the horrific killing. The probe team headed by DIG Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh will send its report to the Punjab chief minister within 24 hours.

Police sources say they believe the victim was raped by unidentified killers, who fled after throwing the suitcase into a drain in the busy locality. There were severe torture marks of the body parts of the lady.

Earlier, a police investigator told The Nation that unknown killers slit her throat open with a sharp-edge weapon. The police were treating the death as homicide and investigations were underway to solve the “blind murder” mystery.

Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains took serious notice of the horrific death and directed the investigators to unearth the killers. The Lytton Road police filed a murder case (under section 302 of the PPC) against unknown killers with no arrest made yet.

Some passersby spotted a suspected suitcase on the edge of the drain and contacted the police by phone. The police reached the spot and discovered the body.

A police official, who witnessed the body, said that the killers packed the body in a plastic bag and then stuffed her into the suitcase case. It seemed that the lady was murdered somewhere else and the killers fled after throwing her body into the drain in Lytton Road police precincts, the official said. Further investigations were underway.