ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid said that after the disapproval of changes made in Khatm-i-Naboowat clause, the so-called ‘disqualified government’ wants to amend judiciary and departments on the basis of majority it holds in the National Assembly.

In a video message, Sheikh Rashid termed this step as foreign agenda. He also said that he feels pity on the mental condition of the government. He appealed to the nation to remain awake as this month is important regarding political activities.

AML chief further asked the incumbent government to tell the people for which purpose they want to bring these amendments.