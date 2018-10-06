Share:

LAHORE - Delegations comprising notables from Dera Ghazi Khan division called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday. The chief minister listened to the recommendations and problems of the delegations and issued on-the-spot instructions for solution to the problems facing people. A committee was working for creation of a province in southern Punjab on administrative grounds, he told the delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that promise of improving the living conditions of people belonging to backward areas of the province would be fulfilled, adding that health, education and clean drinking water were fundamental rights of every citizen and they would be given their rights. "Years have passed now but no one has given attention to removing the deprivations of backward areas. Credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had raised a strong voice for the backward and deprived segments of society."

He said that clean and green Punjab programme would prove a revolutionary step of the PTI government. He regretted that menace of corruption had weakened foundations of the country and it was the only reason that Pakistan had left behind today. "We have to rid the country of corruption and that is why, merit and transparency have been promoted at every level in the province," he said.