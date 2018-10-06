Share:

KARACHI - Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police and Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested 20 suspects including target killers of a political party and street criminals in various raids carried out in different parts of the city.

Two suspects allegedly involved in various cases of target killings were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Pak Colony area. The suspects arrested were included Syed Jawad Shafique and Kamal Ahmad. CTD officials said that the suspects arrested belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, added that the accused Kamal Ahmad was a former in-charge of the party’s Pak Colony unit.

CTD officials also claimed to have recovered two TT pistols from their possession and registered cases against both accused persons.

Separately, CTD police also claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in street crimes. CTD police said that the suspects arrested were involved in at least 100 cases of street crimes in pats of a city including Shairshah, SITE, Pak Colony and Baldia Town areas and their arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in SITE area. The suspects arrested were later identified as Hafeez, Waleed and Abdul Khaliq. The suspects after snatching the cell phones from the citizens used to unblock them before selling. The officer said that the suspects later used to sell the expensive cell phones in a neighboring country Iran, adding that they have also confessed to have sold dozens of cell phones in Iran while they used to sell the inexpensive cell phones in mobile markets in Karachi. The police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. CTD claimed that they were associated with the Jabbar Langra group of Lyari gangsters.

In another raid, CTD claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in various cases of street crimes. The accused was identified as Talha Ali. According to CTD in-charge Raja Omar Khattab, the accused was involved in several cases of street crimes, particularly in Jamshed Quarters, Garden, MA Jinnah Road and Soldier Bazaar areas. The officer further said that the accused arrested with the help of CCTV footage, adding that the arrested suspect has a criminal history and had also been arrested in past, adding that several cases against him were registered in PIB Colony and Jamshed Quarters police stations. CTD police also claimed to have recovered a pistol and a motorcycle snatched from the Preedy police remits. A case against the accused has been registered while further investigation is in progress.

On the other hand, Rangers claimed to have apprehended at least 14 suspects including street criminals during ongoing raids in parts of a city. According to Rangers spokesperson, three suspected street criminals were arrested during a joint venture of police and Rangers in Surjani Town.

The accused arrested were identified as Sheharyar alias Sherry, Rehan alias Gaddi and Farhan alias Shanu, involved in various cases of street crimes. The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested six more street criminals during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Shah Faisal locality. The suspects arrested were identified s Mehboob Ali, Bilal alias Billa, Sajid, Saleem alias Munna, Iftikhar and Zahid Hussain.

Rangers spokesperson said that three drug peddlers and a robber were also arrested during separate raids in Madina Colony and Saudabad areas. The suspects arrested were identified as Fareed Baloch alias Bolan, Kamran Ahmed, Shahbaz Masih and Omar. In another raid, the Rangers troops arrested an accused, namely Imran alias Pinki who used to change the IMEI numbers of snatched cell phones and later used them in criminal activities. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions, cell phones and narcotics from their possession and handed over to the police for further legal actions.