LAHORE - Senior advocate Malik Amjad Pervez will represent PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif before the Accountability Court today when the NAB will produce him to seek his physical remand after his arrest on Friday.

The PML-N sources say Malik Pervez will oppose the arrest and the NAB request for his remand as the law required prior permission from the National Assembly speaker before taking any member of the House into custody in an offence of criminal nature.

The counsel will also plead for the release of Shehbaz on the ground that no charge stands against him and he had always appeared before the NAB authorities whenever called which amply shows his clean character in the charges levelled against him.

Shehbaz at present is not only the member of National Assembly but is also the Leader of the Opposition.