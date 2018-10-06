Share:

LAHORE (PR): Intumescent fire protection coatings could be all that the steel in a building needs to prevent itself from buckling and failing in a fire. Every year in Pakistan multiple commercial fire incidents take place, as per the data provided by Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP). In just 2017, 138 human lives were affected out of which 35 were fatalities.

AkzoNobel Pakistan offers Fire Protection Coatings under the brand names of ‘Interchar’ for commercial buildings and ‘Chartek’ for oil & gas markets. Different products are produced by AkzoNobel which have different ratings depending on the time required for the coating to maintain the steel temperature below the critical failure temperature.

AkzoNobel Pakistan is working closely with the Fire Protection Association of Pakistan to spread awareness about passive fire safety in Pakistan. The Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) is a voluntary and non-profit organization for promoting fire protection awareness and advancement. As part of its commitment, AkzoNobel Pakistan participated in the Fire Safety Asia International Conference and Exhibition, organized by FPAP which took place in Karachi Expo Centre from 25th – 27th Sept.